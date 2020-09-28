Emma L. Kresge

Emma L. Kresge, 98, formerly of Main Road, Weissport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing Home, Lehighton.

She had been married to the late Manuel M. Kresge for 56 years before his passing in 1999.

Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Lillie (Mangold) Zellers.

Emma was a very active, longtime member of Jacob's United Church of Christ, Weissport.

She is survived by a son, James M. Kresge; and a daughter, Linda, wife of Richard Hunsicker, of Lehighton; grandsons, Tim, Tony and Rick Hunsicker and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Brian; sisters, Helen Flickinger, Lillian Walck, Florence Kresge; and brothers, Charles, Walter, Burton and William.

Service: There will be a private graveside service. A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be sent to, Jacob's UCC, 138 Franklin St., Weissport, PA 18235.

The Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, Weissport, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store