Emma L. Moyer

Emma L. Moyer, 84, of Parryville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.

Born Nov. 24, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Waylen) Shupp.

She was the wife of the late Richard Moyer with whom she shared 59 years of marriage before his death in 2011.

Emma was a lifelong member of the Parryville Fire Company. She was also very involved working with the Bowmanstown-Parryville Lion's Club.

Surviving are son, Jeffrey Moyer, and companion Janice Hartmaier, of Lehighton; daughters, Stacey George, and companion James Meckes, and Brenda Kuntz, both of Kunkletown; sisters, Gertrude Searfoss, Brenda Longenbach and Karen Barlip; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by son, Richard Moyer, Jr.; daughters, Bonnie Moyer, Judy Moyer and Penny Moyer; brothers, Marlin Shupp and Edwin Shupp; sisters, Sarah Kadalecik, and Linda Green; and son-in-law Charles Kuntz.

Service: A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Union Hill Lehighton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Contributions in Emma's memory may be made to the Bowmanstown-Parryville Lion's Club.





