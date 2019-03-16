Emmett P. McCall

Emmett P. McCall, 80, of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Mary Ellen (Sniscak) McCall who passed away on Aug. 26, 2015.

Born in Lehigh-

ton, he was the son of the late Patrick and Helen (Shields) McCall.

He was a graduate of Marian High School.

Emmett served as the recorder of deeds in Carbon County for the last 20 years and prior to that, worked as a sales representative for MetLife Insurance Company.

While serving as recorder of deeds in his first term, Emmett had been recognized for starting the Affordable Housing Program, which enabled assistance for county residents with housing restoration projects.

Throughout his life, Emmett was very dedicated in various local sports organizations in the community, serving as a manager and coach for the Lansford Little League for eight years; coaching the former St. Ann's Parochial School Basketball team for several years and serving as a coach and officer for the Panther Valley Catholic Youth Organization for 35 years.

He was a member of the Men of Marian and the Marian Alumni Committee and also helped in forming the Marian Hall of Fame Committee in 2004.

Emmett was a charter member of the Carbon County Area Sports Hall of Fame, a member of the Carbon County Democratic Executive Committee and was a member of the Panther Valley Irish American Association.

He served twice as exulted ruler of the former Lansford Elks Lodge #1337 and formerly served as a captain for the Lansford Heart Drive.

Emmett was a member of the former St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Lansford and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill.

Emmett had received various awards of recognition during his life such as the Allentown Diocese Bishop McShea Leadership Award for distinguished service, the 43rd Annual Shamrock Award by the Panther Valley Irish American Association in 1990 and was honored as the grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2011.

Emmett was also an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan.

Surviving are four sons, Emmett McCall Jr. of Lehighton, Michael McCall of Summit Hill, Patrick McCall and his wife Ginny of Hummelstown, and Terry McCall and his wife Colleen of Lansford; two sisters, Geri Pendell and her husband Carl and Helen "Trudy" Feeney, both of Chester, Virginia; sister-in-law, Pat McCall of Miami Lakes, Florida; grandchildren, Amanda, P.J., Riley, Madison, Darby, and Avery; stepgrandchildren, Karina and Kyrsten; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Connell McCall in 2006; a brother, John "Jack" McCall; and sisters, Patsy Melley, Grace Crane and Sheila McCarthy.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial is on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, White Bear, Summit Hill. Calling hours are Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church.

Contributions, in Emmett's memory may be made to Marian High School Scholarship Fund, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill.