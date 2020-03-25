Home

Epifania E. Rios Obituary
Epifania E. Rios
Epifania E. Rios, 82, of Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully late Monday evening, March 23, 2020, at Alexandria Manor, Nazareth. She was the wife of Salvador Valle Rios, celebrating over 63 years of marriage.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Seberiano and Mary (Pahula) Rios.
Epifania was employed as an OB assistant for the late Dr. E. Jane Goplerud, Palmerton Hospital, for many years.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Palmerton. Epifania was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
Survivors: Husband; daughter, Maria E., wife of Randolph Smith, of Bowmanstown; sons, Ricardo, and wife Nancy S. Rios, of Bowmanstown, Salvador Rios Jr. of Palmerton; 10 grandchildren, Miranda, Justina, Shawn, Chad, Trisha, Amanda, Jenny, Christopher, Rodney and Lance; four great-grandchildren; sister, Marcella Hunsicker of Mahoning Township; brothers, Joseph, and wife Gloria, of Nazareth, and Philip, and Parmita, of Bethlehem; sister-in-law, Arlene Rios of Palmerton; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, infant Jesse, and Raymond.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Times News on Mar. 25, 2020
