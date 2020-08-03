Eric D. BachertEric D. Bachert, of Tamaqua, died suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Nesquehoning from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.He was born on Thursday, April 1, 1993, in Lehigh-ton.Eric is survived by his mother, Lori L. (Davis) Bachert, and her companion, Dale S. Hadesty; father, Wayne E. Bachert, and his wife Linda; his sister, whom he adored, Amy J. Bachert; maternal grandparents, who were his champion, Lenny and Sandy (Wargo) Davis; beloved cousins, Emily and Rachel; aunts, uncles and cousins.Eric was predeceased by his aunt, Tami Lynn (Davis) Hinkle, on July 15, 2016.A 2011 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Eric participated in soccer, baseball and basketball.He was an avid outdoorsman. He liked dirt bikes, quads and side-by-side from a young age. Eric enjoyed snowboarding, snow-mobiling and recently began collecting rocks. Tall, handsome, articulate, Eric should have been a salesman for he had the gift of gab.Eric worked construction and many knew that as a young adult he suffered with his demons. Eric conquered his woes and helped many people in our community. He will be deeply missed by all. Eric's constant companion was his German Shepherd Niya.Service: Graveside services will be held on Thursday Aug. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Masks must be worn.Memorials in his Memory to Tamaqua Area Little League Association, 986 Catawissa Road, Tamaqua, PA 18255.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Online condolences may be made to the family at