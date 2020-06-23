Eric Richard Jones
Eric Richard Jones, 41, of New Tripoli, and formerly of Lehighton, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in West Penn Township. He was the husband of Sarah (Theobald) Jones, to whom he was married 10 years.
Born in Coaldale on Feb. 14, 1979, Eric was the son of Richard and Bonnie (Mohrbach) Jones of Lehighton.
A 1997 graduate of the Carbon County Area Vocational Technical School, he earned a degree in Environmental and Safety Management in 1999 from Northampton Community College.
Eric worked for Pitt Ohio Express for 11 years before taking operation and ownership of Jones Sanitation for the last seven years.
He was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, New Tripoli, and the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club, New Tripoli. Very mechanical minded, Eric fully restored a 1965 Pontiac GTO.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by children, Caleb Jones and Delana Jones at home; sister, Lisa Jones Roesch, and her husband Michael, of Chatham, NJ; three nephews; a niece; and grandmother, Kathleen Jones of Tamaqua.
Eric was predeceased by a son, Alexander in 2010.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Lance Moyer officiating. Interment in Jacob's Union Church Cemetery, Jacksonville, New Tripoli, will follow the services. Call 9-11 a.m. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorials be made to an educational fund for his children in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 23, 2020.