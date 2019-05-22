Erica L. Hettler

Erica L. Hettler of Jonestown, passed away suddenly from complications due to childbirth at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 34.

Born in Coaldale, she is survived by her mother, Joyce A. Hettler, and her companion Glenn Rothermel, of Hamburg; father, Clifford C. Hettler, and his companion Susan Garrett, of Brockton; companion of 12 years, Steven M. Tentylo; children, Roman C. Tentylo, who is 4 1/2, and Lennox A. Tentylo, who is 3 days old; sister, Carla Yerance, and her husband Michael, of Rockland Township; niece, Emma and nephew, Gavin.

A 2003 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, Erica matriculated to Misericordia University in Dallas earning her B.S. in medical imaging and her Master's in organizational management.

Erica had worked at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey for 12 years.

Erica was a devoted, loving mother, daughter, companion, sister and aunt. Her loss is devastating to her family and many friends.

Service: Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 7 p.m. from the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New, Ringgold. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. An educational fund will be established for Roman and Lennox: Steven M. Tentylo, 56 Fairway Drive, Jonestown, PA 17038.

Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Erica can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times News on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary