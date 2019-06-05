Home

Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services
691 College Hwy
Southwick, MA 01077
413-569-0571
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
15 E. Garibaldi Ave
Nesquehoning, PA
View Map
Ermelinda A. Spencer Obituary
Mrs. Ermelinda A. Spencer
Mrs. Ermelinda Angela Spencer of West Suffield, CT, born on April 21, 1939, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. She was the widow of Charles Spencer.
Born in Nesqueh-oning, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Lucy (Ceri-mele) Antiga.
She enjoyed her career of 40 years at the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., and spending free time with her friends and grandchildren.
She was an avid volunteer and cook, and a devout Catholic. She spent the last five years at River Ridge in Avon, CT, where she was loved and surrounded by many friends.
She will be remembered for her giving and caring nature, love of family and kind heart.
Erma is survived by her loving family, including a son, Mark Spencer, and his husband, James McGarr; two daughters, Angela, wife of Jim Citro, and Malissa Spencer; a sister-in-law, Margaret Antiga; and six grandchildren, Kennedy, Spencer, Nicholas, Paige, Lucy and Stella.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Frank Antiga.
The Spencer family would like to thank the staff of River Ridge for their wonderful care during our mother's illness.
Service: Memorial Mass 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 15 E. Garibaldi Ave., Nesquehoning. Private interment, Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services, 691 College Highway, Southwick, MA, is in charge of the arrangements. To express condolences, visit Erma's memorial page at www.avaloncelebrations.com.
Published in Times News on June 5, 2019
