Ernest Leffler
Ernest N. Leffler
Ernest N. Leffler, 74, of Leesburg, Fl, (formerly from Lehighton) died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in his Leesburg home.
He leaves behind the love of his life, Cheryl (Kern) Leffler. They were married for 47 years in April.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Ernest A. and Dorothea C. (Roth) Leffler.
He was a 1964 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Following high school, Ernie served as a military policeman in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-1971.
Surviving, in addition to his widow; is his brother Kenneth of Lehighton.
He was predeceased by his sister, Carol; and his brother, Thomas.
Service: there will be a private service at the Bushnell National Cemetery, Florida. In lieu of flowers a donation in Ernie's memory can be sent to: American Legion Post 55, 1063 West Desoto St., Clermont, FL 34711.
Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 914 W. Main St., Leesburg, FL.
Published in Times News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
