Erwin Aaron Schnell

Erwin Aaron Schnell, 85, of Palmerton passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

He shared 61 years of marriage with his loving wife Alice (Heckman) Schnell.

Born in Rickertsville, Franklin Township, he was a son of the late Solomon A. and Florence E. (Brown) Schnell.

He was a 1951 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.

He was a Korean War Veteran, serving as a corporal in the U.S. Army.

Before retiring, he had been a produce and dairy manager for 38 years at the A&P Tea Co.

Erwin was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Big Creek, where he served as a deacon, an ordained elder, and a financial secretary since 1966. He also taught Sunday school.

For 23 years he had been the caretaker of St. Paul's Union Cemetery, Big Creek.

He was a member of the Palmerton Rod & Gun Club, Groundhog Lodge Number 6, the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, and a treasurer for the Smith Family Reunion from 1968-2010.

He enjoyed reading, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and special friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Wanda, wife of Barry Crown of Stroudsburg, Glenn Schnell, and wife Diane, of Lehighton, Pamela Minnich of Laurys Station, Aaron Schnell, and wife Jean, of Lehighton, Susan, wife of Barry Eckhart of Laurys Station, a brother, the Rev. Sterling A. Schnell of Reading; grandchildren, Scott, Matthew, Eric, Kristina, Daniel III, Nicole, Brandon, Ashley, Jared and Nicholas; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Harold H. Schnell; and son-in-law, Daniel Minnich.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 27, in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Big Creek, 414 Old Mill Dr., Lehighton, with Pastor James D. Robison Jr. officiating. Viewing 2-4 p.m. at the church. Interment, with military honors, will be in St. Paul's Union Cemetery adjacent to the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be sent to St. Paul's UCC, c/o Barry Crown, 114 Willowherb Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. The Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, is in charge of arrangements.