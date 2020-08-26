1/1
Esther Elizabeth Althouse
Mrs. Esther E. Althouse
Mrs. Esther Elizabeth Althouse, 90, of Lehighton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the widow of Wayne A. Althouse Sr., who passed away on Aug. 25, 2014.
For many years before retiring, she worked in the Jim Thorpe Area High School cafeteria as one of the "Lunch Ladies."
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Kirby C. and Helen M.C. (Zellner) Channing.
She was a faithful member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Franklin Township, where she was a member of the Willing Workers.
Esther loved to crochet, especially baby blankets.
Surviving are a son, David C., and his wife, Maureen, of Hellertown; a sister, Sharon Hartwig in Florida; a son-in-law, Len Lisacchi in New York; five grandchildren, Lenny Jr., and his wife, Kristen, Jennifer, wife of Joseph Pascuzzi, and Zachary, Seth and Haley Althouse; four great-grandchildren, Natale, Analeigh, Grace and Maria, and nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a son, Wayne A. Jr., and a daughter, Deborah Lisacchi, who passed the same morning at her home in New York with her husband at her side.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 222 Church St., Franklin Township, Lehighton, with the Rev. Michael Frost officiating. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Masks are required. Arrangements by Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weisspoirt. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to her church, 18235.


Published in Times News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Mayes-Melber Funeral Home
200 Franklin St
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-0510
