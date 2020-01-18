Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Fenstermacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther M. Fenstermacher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther M. Fenstermacher Obituary
Esther M. Fenstermacher
Esther M. Fenstermacher, 91, of Hometown, passed away in Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Jan. 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Fenstermacher, whom passed away in 2006.
She grew up in Tuscarora and was the daughter of the late John and Esther (Schreiner) Swartz.
She is survived by her son, Robert Fenstermacher and two grandchildren, Nick and Carly.
She was predeceased by three brothers, John, Ray and William.
Private services at the convenience of the family. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Published in Times News on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -