|
|
Esther M. Fenstermacher
Esther M. Fenstermacher, 91, of Hometown, passed away in Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Jan. 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Fenstermacher, whom passed away in 2006.
She grew up in Tuscarora and was the daughter of the late John and Esther (Schreiner) Swartz.
She is survived by her son, Robert Fenstermacher and two grandchildren, Nick and Carly.
She was predeceased by three brothers, John, Ray and William.
Private services at the convenience of the family. Interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Published in Times News on Jan. 18, 2020