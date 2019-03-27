|
SFC Ethan L. Gougher
Sergeant First Class Ethan L. Gougher, USA, 31, of Palmerton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 20, in his home.
He was currently serving as a Career Counselor in the 2nd Battalion Army Reserve Career Division, Scranton. His prior deployments included Cuba in 2015, Iraq in 2009, and overseas duty in South Korea.
A graduate of Palmerton Area High School and Kutztown University, Ethan loved to fly and held a general aviation pilot's license. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles both solo and with friends. He loved cats and dogs.
Born in East Stroud-
sburg, Ethan was a son of Kerry and
Carol (Borger) Gougher of Lebanon, Tenn.
Survivors: Parents, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and an amazing group of friends.
Services: Celebration of Ethan's Life to be held 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in Sokol Hall, 452 Lehigh Ave, Palmerton. Military honors rendered at 3 p.m. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Contributions: Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Floral and other tributes are discouraged in favor of contributions.
