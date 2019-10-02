|
|
Ethel C. Cadugan
Ethel C. Cadugan, 99, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. She was a former longtime resident of Jim Thorpe.
She was the widow of Woodrow Cadugan who passed April 23, 2001.
Born in Hawthorne, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Gwendolyn (Jones) Hill.
She was an active member of Grace St. Paul's Methodist Church of Jim Thorpe.
She had worked at the former Berkley Bags of Jim Thorpe and the former Scotty's Fashions of Lehighton.
She is survived by her children, son, Gregory and wife Donna; daughters, Sheron, wife of Christian Schoch and Connie, wife of David Kuhn, all of Jim Thorpe; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Delbert; a grandson, Chris Cadugan; brothers, Kenneth, Clyde and David and sisters, Helen Hertzog, Eleanor Barno, Ruth Hill and Gwendolyn Gillespie.
Service: Graveside services will be at the family's convenience. Memorial donations in her name may be sent to Grace St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 40 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, 18229.
Published in Times News on Oct. 2, 2019