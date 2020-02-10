Home

Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
243 Lafayette Avenue
Palmerton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
243 Lafayette Avenue
Palmerton, PA
Ethel E. Molnar Obituary
Ethel E. Molnar
Ethel E. (Sagi) Molnar, 94, of Elizabeth Avenue, Reading, formerly of Avenue A, Palmerton, died Friday morning, Feb 7, 2020, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, Berks County. She was the wife of the late Alex Molnar, who passed in 1988.
Born in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Esther (Bodo) Sagi.
Ethel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, who enjoyed cooking, baking and being a homemaker.
She was employed as a seamstress by the former Scotty's Fashions in Pal-
merton, and also Paris Neckwear, Wal-nutport.
Ethel was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Reading, and formerly of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Palmerton.
Over the years, Ethel enjoyed volunteering with the Palmerton Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and the Palmerton Nearly New Thrift Shop.
Survivors: daughter, Annette, wife of David Mieczkowski, with whom she resided; sons, Paul and wife Lilith, of Weeki Wachee, FL, and Alexander Jr. and wife Gloria Jeanne, of Diamondhead, MS; two grandsons, Joseph A. Hurd and Sgt. John David Coughlin Jr., U.S. Army; sister, Helen Hari of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Julie Sagi, Katherine Serfass and Mary Harry.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sacred Heart Church, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton. Call, 10-11 a.m. in the church. Interment, parish's new cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton.
Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , P.O. Box 6011, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Times News on Feb. 10, 2020
