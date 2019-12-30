|
|
Mrs. Ethel I. Rother
Mrs. Ethel I. Rother, beloved mother and sister and cherished Nana, 86, of Orwigsburg Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in her home, while in the care of her family. She was the widow of Rudolph R. Rother, who died on March 28, 1990.
She retired from the former Purling Mills, Tama-qua, af-ter 26 years. In retirement, she helped cook at the Elks Club and Schick's, both of Tamaqua.
Born on Saturday, Aug. 12, 1933, in the Owl Creek section of Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Mary (Rex) Faust.
She was a 1951 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School and a member of St. John XXIII Roman Catholic Church and the South Ward Fire Co. Auxiliary, both of Tamaqua.
Ethel was a longtime volunteer at the Lutheran Home in Hazleton and was a member of the C.W.E.A. while her children were in school.
She cherished the role of homemaker. She was a terrific cook and talented sewer. Ethel liked to read and spend time with her children and extended family. She will be missed by many.
Surviving are a son, Joseph R., and his wife, Dorothy, and three daughters, Mary, wife of Dave Machay, Theresa, wife of David Houser, and Louise, wife of Wayne Schickram, all of Tamaqua; a son-in-law, John Mateyak of Lititz; two brothers, James and Thomas; three sisters, Kitty Ann Buss, Dorothy Audenried and Glenna Kozuch; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Karen Mateyak, who died in 2012; three sisters, Ellen Wagner, Ruth DeLay and Mary Faust; and a brother, Harvin.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, St. John XXIII Roman Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. Interment, St. Jerome's Cemetery, Tamaqua. Call 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to the Karen Mateyak Scholarship Fund, c/o Tamaqua Raider Foundation, P.O. Box 112, Tamaqua, PA 18252, or the Tamaqua Public Library, 30 S. Railroad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 30, 2019