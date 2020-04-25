Home

Ethel M. (Bohunicky) DeSousa

Ethel M. (Bohunicky) DeSousa Obituary
Ethel M. (Bohunicky) DeSousa
Ethel M. (Bohunicky) DeSousa, 97, of Franklin Avenue in Palmerton, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning on April 23, 2020, in her home.
She was the wife of the late John "Jack" B. DeSousa, local musician and band leader who passed in 2004. They were married in June of 1946 at Sacred Heart Church in Palmerton.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late Stefan and Katerina (Fabian) Bohunicky.
Ethel was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palmerton, where she participated in the choir and served in the Altar and Rosary Society.
Ethel was a 1941 graduate of the Palmerton High School, and later graduated from the Carbon County Vo-Tech as an LPN. She was a member of the Palmerton Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteering at the hospital gift shop and Nearly New Store. Ethel was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols.
She was a loving mother and grandmother to daughters, Joann M., wife of Joseph Kercsmar of Palmerton, Mary E., wife of Jeffrey Strohl of Williamsport, and Ann M., wife of Thomas Neubauer of Bear, Del.; sons, John B. Jr. and wife, Patricia (Erskine), of Palmerton, Stephen G. and wife, Lisa (Barlip), of Catasauqua; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Josephine Stashkiw, Helen Glose, and Mary Brich; and brothers, Steve, Joseph and Michael.
Services: Due to current COVID-19 regulations, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place. Interment, Sacred Heart New Cemetery, Stoney Ridge Road, Palmerton. Arrangements entrusted to Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Online condolences may be made at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 243 Lafayette Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
Published in Times News on Apr. 25, 2020
