|
|
Eugene A. Mackes
Eugene Albert "Pap" Mackes, 80, of Effort, passed away peacefully on his terms surrounded by family on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Born on May 19, 1939, at the Kresge Farm, he was a son of the late Ralph and Alice (Weiss) Mackes of Effort, and was married to a loving and devoted wife of 59-3/4 years, Patricia Ann (George) Mackes.
His strong work ethics began during his senior year at the Chestnuthill High School, Class of 1957, where he ranked sixth in his class. Every day, he rose with the sun to milk the cows at Martins's Mountain Rest Farms.
He retired from his dream job of 30 years at Mack Truck Motors of Allentown as a plant mechanic. His passions were brought to life through his self-made degree in mechanics, as his first love was racing, which he liked to share with others. The famously known Red #5 race car was owned and built under Gene's mechanic hands.
He was an avid sports fan and follower of his family's sporting events. Gene was a chaser of white tail deer and the outdoors at his retirement getaway cabin in Bradford County.
He served as a leader in numerous organizations while caring for the community he loved. He was a member of the Effort United Methodist Church. He answered as the former supervisor of Chestnuthill Township and a past president of the Western Pocono Jaycees, and was a board member of the Monroe County Waste Authority and Monroe County Democratic Honorary Society, where he helped Governor Casey pass House Bill 210.
He served 42 terrific years as a West End Fair director and belonged to the Pocono Masonic Lodge No. 780, Grundsau Lodsch No. 6, the Lions Club, Kunkletown Rod and Gun Club, Indian Mountain men's and mixed golf league and the Pocono Old-Tyme Farm Equipment Association.
For many years, he was a volunteer ambulance driver stationed out of Effort.
Gene served as an ambassador of Pocono Raceway since 1987 and was involved in the NASCAR picks and was an avid Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan.
Loved by his family, Gene's legacy will be carried on by his wife, Patrica; two daughters, Susan L., wife of Robert Shupp of Kunkletown, and Pamela Borger, widow of the late Dean L. Borger, of Kunkletown; three grandchildren, Dylon L. Borger, and fiancée, Jamie Smith, of Newton, N.J., Dickson L. Borger (and Nicole Grimaldi), of Leesport, and Mackenzie Borger (and Trevor Dorn), of Allentown; two siblings, R. Barry Mackes and Marilyn Bradley; and a number of nieces and nephews who he was proud of.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Mackes.
Service: Funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with Masonic services, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Effort United Methodist Church, Effort, with Pastor Robin Fisher officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 209, Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Western Pocono Memorial Park, P.O. Box 116, Gilbert, PA 18331. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 1, 2020