Eugene Anthony Nalesnik
Eugene Anthony Nalesnik, 79, of Springfield, IL, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.
Gene was born on Jan. 16, 1941, in Coaldale, a son of William and Mary (Orlovsky) Nalesnik. He married Pamela K. (Odell) Goral on Oct. 11, 2008, in Nesque-honig.
Gene was a graduate of Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua.
He retired after 32 years with AllSteel Manufacturing Co., Hazleton. He then earned his associate degree from Lehigh Valley Community College. Following his retirement, Gene worked for Carbon County as a parking lot attendant in Jim Thorpe.
Gene was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Land of Lincoln Chorus, Barbershop Harmony Society and the American Legion. He was also a member of Church of the Little Flower in Springfield, IL, and had served as a eucharistic minister and lector there.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Dolores (Bilsak) Nalesnik; his parents; brother, Robert Nalesnik; and niece, Nadine Yankowy.
Gene is survived by his wife, Pamela of Springfield; brothers, William (Joanne) and George (Ann) Nalesnik, both of PA; sister-in-law, Yvonne Nalesnik of LA; three stepsons; two stepdaughters; numerous grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Service: Private family ceremonies will be held. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.