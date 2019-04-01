Eugene E.

Hager

Eugene E. "Kelly" Hager, 90, formerly of South Street, Jim Thorpe, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2019, in The Summit at Blue Mountain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Dermott) Hager, who passed away in 1997.

He worked for various railroads before retiring from Conrail in 1987.

Born in Mauch Chunk, he was a son of the late Allen J. and Hannah (Cassidy) Hager.

A graduate of the former Mauch Chunk Catholic High School, he was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Jim Thorpe, his entire life, and was also a member of the Damien Council No. 598, Knights of Columbus, Jim Thorpe.

Kelly was a lifelong Notre Dame fan who enjoyed all of its sports teams, especially the football program.

He loved his family. His favorite pastimes were tending his flowers, doing yard work, watching sports on TV and walking his dog.

Surviving are three daughters, Rosemary Yorks, Joan, wife of Joseph Herman, and Jane Baier; a son, Joseph Hager; a sister, Marie Felker; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, wife of Devon Dallman, Allison, wife of Jeff Ramsey, Brittany, wife of Mark Rebuck, Mykayla Baier, Haiden Baier, Nicholas Herman and Joseph Herman; and two great-grandchildren, Lauren Ramsey and Owen Ramsey.

He was also predeceased by three brothers, Francis, Jack and Allen.

Service: Funeral ser-vice 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe; Mass of the Christian Burial 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. James J. Ward officiating. Interment, parish cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Call 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Published in Times News on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary