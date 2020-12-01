1/
Eugene F. Armbruster
1933 - 2020
Eugene Franklin Armbruster
Eugene Franklin "Peck" Armbruster, 87, of Packerton, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 29, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joan L. (Zellner) Armbruster, who passed away on Oct. 28.
Born in Packerton on Saturday, Sept. 2, 1933, he was a son of the late Herbert and Mae (Koons) Armbruster.
He served our country with the Army National Guard.
Prior to his retirement he was employed as a foreman at Blue Ridge Pressure Castings, Lehighton, and served as a Mahoning Township police officer and as a staff member of the former Lamont Zimmerman Funeral Home.
"Peck" was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Packerton. He was a past president of the (POT) Packerton Old Timers Club, past president of Lehigh Fire Company No. 1, past president of the Lehighton Ambulance Association, and served on the home association of Lehighton Orioles Nest No. 183.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra J., wife of Jerry "Buddy" Strohl, of Packerton; a son, Bruce Armbruster of Florida; a brother, David "Sam" Armbruster, and his wife Magdalen, of Lehighton; four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sisters, Marion Hartung, Marlene Armbruster; brothers, Robert "Chick", Frederick "Pete", Willard "Bill", Louis "Dutch" Armbruster, and a brother, Richard Armbruster, a casualty of World War II interred in France.
Services: Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, 140 S. 3rd St., Lehighton, PA 18235. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
