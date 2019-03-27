Eugene G. Butala Sr.

Eugene G. Butala Sr., 85, of Tamaqua, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 26, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joan A. (Flanagan) Butala. They were married for 33 years.

Born in McAdoo on May 6, 1933, he was a son of the late John and Julia (Souchak) Butala.

He attended McAdoo High School before enlisting in the Army, where he fought in the Korean War.

He was of the Catholic faith and previously sang in The Chapel of Four Chaplains, Philadelphia.

Eugene last worked as a chemical operator for Rohm & Haas, Philadelphia. He served on the Bristol Sewer Authority, previously owned a gas station in Freeland, and was a partner in the McAdoo Vending Company.

He was a member of American Legion Post 173, Tamaqua.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, politics and being a handyman.

Eugene also coached various basketball, baseball and football teams in the area.

Surviving in addition to his spouse are three sons, Gregory of Erie, Eugene "Buddy" Jr. of Philadelphia and Bryant, and his companion, Sandra Botzer, of Schuylkill Haven; two daughters, Beth Ann Laughlin of Erie and Danielle, wife of Shawn Davison of Tamaqua; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son Brian; a stepson, Phillip McCorriston; a brother John; and a sister, Marie Skokoski.

Service: Funeral service 1 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Butala residence with Fr. Demetrius Nicoludakis officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements by Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Matthew's Orthodox Church Memorial Fund, 8477 Allentown Pike, Blandon PA 19510. For more information or to extend online condolences, visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Published in Times News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary