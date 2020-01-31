|
Eugene 'Cy' Hrebik
Eugene "Cy" Hrebik, 76, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. He was the husband of Barbara (Kravelk) Hrebik. They celebrated their 50st wedding anniv-ersary in Octo-ber of last year.
He a Pennsy-lvania State Police trooper for 25 years and was also a barber for over 35 years until retiring.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Kathryn (Watto) Hrebik.
He was a member of the Army National Guard for 6 years.
Hrebik was a member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning, where he was a past president of the church council.
Gene was also a former mayor and councilman in Nesquehoning.
He was a member of the Hazleton State Police FOP and the Nesquehoning Post and a life member of the Nesquehoning Sokol Club.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Lori, wife of Scott Sacks of Palmerton; a son, Mark, and his wife, Anjella, of Nesquehoning; a sister, Elizabeth Kane of Lehighton; three grandchildren, Nath-aniel, Michael and Mark; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and John Jr.
Service: Panachida service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning; followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in St. John Russian Orthodox Church, 9 W. High St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert J. Teklinski officiating. State police interment, parish cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 31, 2020