Eugene N. Fritz
Eugene N. Fritz, 88, lifelong resident of Rush Township, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Coaldale. He was the husband of Joan L. (Wentz) Fritz, to whom he was married 34 years.
Born on April 3, 1932, Eugene was a son of the late Clarence and Meta (Neifert) Fritz.
He was a member of the Army serving in Germany during the Korean War.
A mechanic and truck driver, he had been employed with Pepsi Cola out of Reading for many years.
Eugene had a very strong work ethic and started working at an early age for Guys Flowers. He loved gardening, enjoying the growing of flowers.
A member of Christ Lutheran Church, Rush Township, he attended St. John Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, with Joan.
In addition to his wife Joan, Eugene is survived by a sister, Charlotte Lorah; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Georgine and Richard Wentz; and nephews, Robert, Richard and David.
He was predeceased by brother, Warren Fritz; and sister, Geraldine Fritz.
Eugene will be greatly missed by his family.
Service: Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in his name may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.