Eugene V. Knox, 70, of Chatsworth, NJ, and formerly of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Capital Health System Hospital, Trenton, NJ. He was the companion of Doreen Coronato of Manchester, NJ.

Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late John L. and Margaret S. (Ferko) Knox. He was employed as a civil engineer last working for Burlington County until retiring.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War with the 156th Aviation Company, 509th GP USARY. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was a member of the Nesquehoning VFW Post 8008 and the Communication Workers of America.

Eugene enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, taking walks in the woods, and relaxing by the campfire, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is also survived by a son, Ryan, and his wife Candice, of Gilbertsville; grandchildren, Charlotte, Liam and Wyatt Knox; sisters, Marianne Ponting, and her companion John Lynch, of Tamaqua, Dr. Margaret Knox-Lee, and her husband Robert, of Lancaster, Catherine Tokay, and her husband Stephen, of Nesquehoning, and Esther Oliveria, and her husband Samuel, of Whitehall; brothers, John, and his companion Elaine Krum, of Schnecksville and Ted, and his wife Lisa, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; ex-wife Christine Sabo; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by wife, Tracey Rodgers.

Service: A memorial service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. Interment will be held in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Call Monday 10 a.m. until time of service.