Eunice Helen
Jackson Lemieux
Eunice Helen Jackson Lemieux, 97, of Coal Street, Lehighton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the widow of Arthur F. Lemieux. They were married for 41 years before his death.
They formerly resided in Portsmouth, R.I., and were the owners of Art's Tavern, Island Park, R.I., for 47 years.
Born in Fall River, MA, on Feb. 23, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Alexander and Ester (Kershaw) Jackson.
She was a member of the Portsmouth Senior Center, where she loved to sing and dance with the entertainment committee at various nursing homes on the island.
She was also a member of the East Bay Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
In 2002, she was the recipient of the White House Presidential Service Award for her service to the community.
Eunice was the loving mother of Roberta Thompson of Lehighton, Roger Lemieux of Las Vegas, NV, and Thailand, Susan Lemieux-Cortez of Wilmington, N.C., Martha Lemieux Roberts of Norwich, VT, and Karen Taylor of Summerville, W.Va.
She was also preceded in death by David Lemieux or Portsmouth and Theresa Farrell of Putnam, CT.
She was the beloved grandmother of Eunice Thompson of Jim Thorpe, Carrie Webster of Wilmington, Mark Thompson of Mystic, CT, Michelle Lemieux Pothier of Las Vegas, David Lemieux in Thailand, Madalyn Roberts of Portsmouth, Megan Roberts of Norwich, Matthew Roberts of Newport, R.I., and Diane Dumond of Thompsonville, CT. She was predeceased by Sandra Taylor of Summerville and Denis Faubert of Manville, R.I.
She was the great-grandmother of Emma Webster, Matthew Confer, Jason and Violet Pothier and Jonathan Taylor, and also had six great-great-grand-children.
Service: Eunice was cremated. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, was in charge of the arrangements. A memorial service will be held in April at St. Columba's Chapel, 55 Valcluse Ave., Middletown, R.I. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , her favorite charity.
Published in Times News on Feb. 27, 2020