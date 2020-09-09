Eunice Lehatto
Eunice Lehatto, mother, sister, and nana, 99, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Schuylkill Center Genesis Elder Care in Pottsville.
Born Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1920, in Waskey Mill, Botetourt County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Frank Roy and Janie (Dol-lman) Carter.
Eunice met her late husband, Bernard John Lehatto, while working for Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company Plant in Baltimore, MD, during World War II as what would become known as "Rosie the Riveter" the iconic name given to women who worked in factories and shipyards during the war. Bernard passed away on Dec. 7, 1972. Eunice was also predeceased by daughter, Bernadette Bennage; son, Richard Lehatto; sister, Nellie Hicock; brothers, Harold, Ray and Edward Carter.
Surviving are son, Frank Lehatto, and his wife JB, of Tamaqua; sisters, Lois Flint, and her husband Pat, and Bernice Barger, both of Virginia; son-in-law, Samuel Bennage of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Dr. Erin (Lehatto) Cipko, and her husband Ricky Cipko, Andrew R. Lehatto, and his wife Kylie, Brynn S. Lehatto, and her fiance Ian Nicholls, Andrea McLaughlin, and her husband Tom, Stephanie Reyes, and her husband Mark, Tanya Hall, and her husband Nick; great-
grandchildren, Caydence, Jocelyn, Collin Cipko; Austin, McKayla, Aaron McLaughlin, Blake, Logan, Darain, Bailey Reyes, Braeden, Natalie, Kailey Hall.
Returning to Tamaqua after marrying Bernard, Eunice raised her family while working at the former Tami Manufacturing for over 20 years and then as the cook for the priests in residence at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Eunice was a graduate of Buchanan High School. She was a past president of the former Tamaqua Garden club, was an active member of the Hometown Garden Club, while belonging to the Catholic Women of St. Jerome.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. Friends will be received from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the church social hall rear building.
Interment will be in St. Jerome Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Memorials in her name to: Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Eunice can be sent to www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.