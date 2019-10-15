|
|
Eva M. Bellhorn
Eva M. Bellhorn, formerly of Jim Thorpe and Lehighton, passed away into eternal rest at age 91 on Oct. 12, 2019, in Palmerton.
Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Behler) Leindecker.
The last of her family, she was predeceased by sisters Violet Leibenguth, Alice Krayowski and Marion Minnich; and brother, Eugene Leindecker.
She was predeceased by both her husband, Robert F. Eckhart of Jim Thorpe, with whom she was married for 44 years; and Edward G. Bellhorn of Jim Thorpe, with whom she was married for 12 years until his death in 2006.
A 1946 graduate of Palmerton High School, Eva was honored to be a member of the state chorus and on the National Honor Society. After attending Lehigh County Community College, she was an LPN employed at Palmerton Hospital, before retiring in 1992 with 20 years of service.
Enjoying music and her gift of singing all her life, Eva at one time was involved as song leader/chorus director for the Panther Valley and Tamaqua Senior Citizens.
A former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Jim Thorpe for 44 years, Eva served as a Sunday school teacher, member of the senior choir, and leader with husband Robert of the junior choir.
At the time of her death, she was a member of the Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church in Lehighton, where she earlier enjoyed working with the Kids Club and singing in the choir, as well as being active in the TRY Class and missionary society.
Eva's faith in God was on full display as she faithfully attended church events and Bible studies and sang the great hymns of the church. She is now singing with the angel.
Services: will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in East Jim Thorpe. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 222 North St., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Arrangements are entrusted to Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Oct. 15, 2019