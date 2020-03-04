|
Eva M. Lahr
Eva M. Lahr, 77, of the Lehighton Senior High Rise, formerly of West Lizard Creek Road, East Penn Township, died Friday morning, Feb 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.
Born in East Penn Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles M. Sr. and Beulah M. (Turner) Lahr.
Eva was employed as a packer/filler for Wos-Wit Foods, Tamaqua, retiring in 2004.
She attended Ben Salem United Church of Christ, East Penn Township.
Survivors: sisters, Frances Bauer of Walnutport, Ruth Fehnel of Laurys Station, and Ada Ledo of Allentown; brother, George, and wife Judy, of Lehighton; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Isabelle Easterly, Rebecca Lahr; and brothers, Charles M. Jr., Roosevelt Lahr, Gordon Homm and Elwood Homm.
Services: Graveside services, 2 p.m. Friday, Ben Salem UCC Cemetery, Church Hill Road, East Penn Township.
Arrangements, Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 4383, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Times News on Mar. 4, 2020