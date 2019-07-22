Evan Evans Richards

Evan Evans Richards, 86, of Coaldale, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Coaldale.

Born in Coaldale on Feb. 4, 1933, he was a son of the late Norman and Hilda (Kern) Richards.

A graduate of the former Coaldale High School, Evan went on to earn a bachelor's degree at Muhlenberg College and a master's degree from Lehigh University.

He was a guidance counselor and a football coach at Emmaus High School.

Evan was a member of the Blue Lodge No. 692, Emmaus and a 32 degree Mason, Lehigh Consistory.

An avid golfer, he was a former member of the Mahoning Valley Country Club. Evan was also an avid woodworker and fisherman.

Evan is survived by granddaughters, Samantha Lahue, and her husband Alexander, of Slatington, and Nicole Gill of Bethlehem; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Lou Ann Gill; and brothers, Norman H. Richards, Clarence Richards, Ronald Richards and Col. William Richards.

Service: A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Dr. Wayne Benack officiating. Call 6:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com Published in Times News on July 22, 2019