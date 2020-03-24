|
|
Evelyn A. Erwin
Evelyn A. (Dukek) Erwin, 97, formerly of Lafayette Avenue, Palmerton, died Friday evening, March 20, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Campus, Lehighton.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Reber) Dukek.
Evelyn was employed in the retail sales department of both the former Gimbels Department Store and Lane Bryant Department Store.
Survivors: Daughter, Sandra L. Buchhalter, with whom she resided; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: .
Published in Times News on Mar. 24, 2020