Evelyn Esther Butkus
Evelyn Esther (Schock) Butkus, of Sinking Spring, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 98. Evelyn was the wife of the late Albert Butkus. Feb. 4, 2020, would have been their 80th wedding anniversary.
She was born in Tamaqua on July 10, 1921, to Lillian E. (Russel) and Adam F. Schock.
Evelyn and Albert moved to Sinking Spring in August 1954 and purchased the home they both lived in until their deaths.
Evelyn was a very active member of her community for many years.
She was the first woman elected to the Sinking Spring Borough Council and held her position from 1976-1980. Evelyn served as the president of the ladies auxiliary for the Sinking Spring Fire Company and the ladies auxiliary of Reading Hospital.
She owned and operated a beauty salon in her home for 35 years and was a seamstress for Weber's Deerskin for many years.
In her 80s, Evelyn worked as a technician for Nowatarski Chiropractic Office. She was very proud of being able to continue living in her home after Albert's death on Oct. 8, 2008.
Evelyn is survived by her son Francis (Merrie) Butkus; grandchildren Tina Butkus, Connie (David) Schaeffer, Holly (James) Manbeck, George Butkus (spouse of Mike Rothenberger), and David (Crystal) Butkus; and great-grandchildren Noah, Trevor, Megan, Elizabeth and Dustin.
Services: will be private.
Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Tamaqua is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Dec. 11, 2019