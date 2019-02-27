Mrs. Evelyn E.

Bartholomew

Mrs. Evelyn E. Bartholomew, 87, of Kunkletown, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Wilmer R. Bartholomew, who passed away on Oct. 9, 1988.

Born in Kunkletown on Jan. 9, 1932, she was a daughter of the late David and Eva (Keller) Haydt.

She was a lifetime active member of the Jerusalem UCC Church, Trachsville, an active member of Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Kresgeville, and a member of Towamensing Volunteer Fire Company, Trachsville.

She also was an attendee of the Kibler School near her family farm; a member of the Polk Township Historical Society; and a volunteer for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

We have been blessed with the presence of Evelyn in our lives.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Ruby B. Solt, and her husband, Rev. Dr. Paul Sorcek, of Emmaus, Rose M. (Kwolek) Strobl, and her husband, William, of Coplay, and Renee Kester, and her companion, J. Timothy Jones of Palmerton; two brothers, Marvin Haydt and Paul Haydt, and his wife, Ruth, both of Kunkletown; two sisters, Blanche Strausberger, and her husband, Richard, of Kresgeville, and Marie Andrews, and her husband, Robert, of Palmerton; five grandchildren and great-

grandchildren.

Service: Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert, with Rev. Dr. Paul Sorcek and the Rev. Kathryn Foster officiating. Interment, Jerusalem UCC Cemetery, Trachsville. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Wunder Kid Great Strides Team, c/o Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, 1426 Rt. 209, Gilbert, PA 18331. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.