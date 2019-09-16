|
Mrs. Evelyn F. Bass
Mrs. Evelyn F. Bass, 94, formerly of Lombard Street, Tamaqua, died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Lehighton. She was the widow of Lester W. Bass, who died in 1987.
Born in Tama-qua on June 21, 1925, she was a daughter of the late George and Edna (Deisenroth) Keich.
A 1943 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she continued her education at the Reading Hospital School of Nursing.
Evelyn was employed at the former Coaldale State Hospital, and prior to that had worked at the Veterans Hospital in Ferry Point, MD.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua, where she was a member of the Women's Guild.
Over the course of her lifetime, Evelyn was the caregiver for multi-generations of her family.
Surviving are three sons, Lester W. Jr., and his wife, Margarita, of Palmerton, Gary G. of Reading and David A., and his wife, Vicky, of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by a daughter, Diane Ontiveros, who died in 2015.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in her name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Sept. 16, 2019