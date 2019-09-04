Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
View Map
Evelyn G. Steigerwalt Obituary
Evelyn G. Steigerwalt
Evelyn G. Steigerwalt, 90, of Bowmanstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, in Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly. She was the wife of the late Richard F. Steiger-walt, who passed away last December.
She worked as a presser for the former Merluzzi Mill, then Wilmer Manufacturing, both in Bowmanstown. She retired in 1991 after more than 25 years of service.
Evelyn attended Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bowmanstown.
Family was the center of Evelyn's life. She delighted in hosting "Nana's Night" each Wednesday, where family would gather to eat, have fun and stay connected.
Born in Trachsville, Evelyn was a daughter of the late Harvey and Bertha (Rissmiller) Green.
Survivors: Daughters Linda, and husband Roger Sander, and Denise, and husband Dale D. Smith Jr.; son, Michael, and wife Sharon; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Mrs. Doris Rehrig and Mrs. Barbara Meinhart.
She was predeceased by brothers, Nelson and Harvey Jr.; and sister, Betty Lou Rehrig.
Services: Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Contributions: Bowmanstown Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 86, Bowmanstown 18030. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 4, 2019
