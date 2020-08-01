Evelyn M. Curvey

Evelyn M. Curvey, 92, of Tamaqua, died on Thursday, July 30, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Herbert W. Curvey to whom she would have been married 70 years on Sept. 2 of this year.

Born in Tamaqua on Oct. 3, 1927, Evelyn was the daughter of the late John Charles and Bertha (nee Shollenberger) Betz.

A 1945 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she worked as a trimmer in several local garment factories and was a member of the International Ladies Garment Worker Union. She had been employed at the former Atlas Powder Company, where she met her beloved husband, Herbert, in 1949.

Evelyn was a devout active member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Tamaqua for over 60 years. She both sang in the choir and volunteered with the kitchen crew at the church.

Evelyn loved to read and tell jokes. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and traveling with her husband.

In addition to her husband, Herb, Evelyn is survived by sons, Larry H. Curvey and his wife, Stephenie of Tamaqua, James L. Curvey and his wife, Beverly of Brockton, and Jon A. Curvey and his wife, Maria of Andreas; daughter, Diane E. Chicanavage and her husband Mark of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Danielle, Matthew, Brianne, Jennifer, Samantha, Jon Jr., Heather and Lacey; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Ethan, Lance, Scarlett, Emma, Ava and Max; sister-in-

law, Doris Nelson; and nephews and nieces.

Service: Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Trinity United Church of Christ, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Darryl Kensinger officiating.

Call 9-11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 503 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow the services.

Memorials in Evelyn's name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ Endowment Fund, 22 Lafayette St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.

Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.

