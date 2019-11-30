|
Evelyn M. Diehl
Evelyn M. Diehl, 89, formerly of Lehighton, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Mrs. Bush's Personal Care Home, Kunkletown.
She was the wife of George Diehl. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on Oct. 24 of this year.
Born in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Amandus and Helen (Nothstein) Hunsicker. She was employed as sewing machine operator for many factories throughout the area until retiring. She was a member of St. Matthew Church, Lehighton, where she was very active in church activities.
Evelyn loved traveling with her husband. She also enjoyed working with all crafts especially knitting.
Surviving along with her husband are many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, June Lorah; and brothers, Robert and Dale Hunsicker.
Services: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew Cemetery, 63 Skyline Drive, Lehighton, with Pastor Michael A. Frost officiating. In lieu of flowers donations will accept to St. Matthew Church, 222 Church St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Mayes-Melber Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Times News on Nov. 30, 2019