Evelyn Schweibinz
Evelyn (Evie) Schweibinz, passed into eternal rest on April 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Helen Ellie (Yurick) and Louis Henritzy of Jim Thorpe and wife for 63 years of Charlie Schweibinz, who passed in 2014.
Evie was born in East Mauch Chunk on Oct. 7, 1927.
They had no children but were godparents to 39 children; they had many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Evie graduated from East Mauch Chunk High School in 1946 and graduated from Joyce Art Beauty School in Allentown in 1947.
Evelyn and Charlie were married by the Rev. James Doolin, on May 31, 1952, in the Immaculate Conception Church, Jim Thorpe.
Evelyn opened a beauty shop on North Street before moving the shop back to the homestead on South Street and then working at a local dress factory.
Charlie and Evie built their house on 7th Street in 1955 where they lived together for 59 years
They were often seen walking in Jim Thorpe and they enjoyed swimming. Many trips on cruise ships and the railroad introduced them to many new friends.
Evie will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.
Evie's family in heaven are there for her now. Her family and friends here will miss her.
Service: Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Jim Thorpe. Arrangements are being handled by the Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe.
Published in Times News on Apr. 29, 2020