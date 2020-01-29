Home

Fenton W. Black Sr.

Fenton W. Black Sr. Obituary
Fenton W. Black Sr.
Fenton W. Black Sr., 66, of Summit Hill, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, with his wife by his side in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Roseanne (Derau) Black. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in October of last year.
He was the head electrician for Kutztown University until his retirement.
Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Fenton G. and Doris L. (Scheese) Black.
He was a 1971 graduate of Panther Valley High School and a member of the Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church and the Sons of American Legion, Post 316, both of Summit Hill, the Pine Creek Sporting Association, Tioga County, and the Rocky Summit Hunting Club "The Farm" in the Poconos.
He was an avid hunter and fly fisherman. Fenton enjoyed his hunting and camping trips with his friends and family but will be deeply missed by his five grandchildren who he cherished spending precious time with.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two sons, Fenton Jr., and his wife, Kristin (Blazosky), of Lake Hauto, and Joshua, and his fiancée, Suzanne Lynn, of Summit Hill; a daughter, Kristen, wife of Peter Matyascik of Summit Hill; two sisters, Betty Lou, widow of James "Butch" Ferrari, of Lebanon, and Janice, wife of James Staloski of Lake Hauto; grandchildren, Tyler, Leah, Spencer and Millie, and a grandson due in April; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church, 44 W. White St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Ruth Ann Christopher officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Sons of American Legion service 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements by Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the church, 18250. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 29, 2020
