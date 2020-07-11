Fern McLean
Fern (Hill) McLean, wife of the late Melvin E. McLean, who died on May 10, 2020, passed away on July 8, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, at the age of 94 years. Fern was a longtime resident of Lansford.
Born in Newside, Lehigh County, a daughter of the late Wilmer M. and Lillian (Handwerk) Hill. Fern was also predeceased by her sister, Elaine Hausman; and brother, Bruce Hill.
Fern, graduated from the former Sla-tington High School class of 1942 and matriculated to the Allentown School of Nursing graduating in 1947. Fern is a lifetime member of the alumni association.
Fern worked as a private duty nurse at Palmerton Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Hospital and the former Coaldale State Hospital. She was also the office nurse for Dr. Vorrie B. Macom, MD, in the Lansford office, for 12 years.
An active member of the former Emanuel E.C.C. of Lansford, Fern had taught Sunday school and was a youth adviser. In her youth Fern was a member of the Heidelberg Union Church where she sang in the choir.
Surviving are daughters, Ginger L. Schroeder, and her husband Bill, of Alpharetta, GA, and Jodi R. Speshok, and her husband Robert, of Northampton; sister, Ruby Kistler of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Kristen McGlaughlin, and her husband Paul, Scott Steinhilber, and his wife Jordan, Nikole McConnell, and her husband Mark, Jana Bennett, and her husband Chris, Jessica Binder and her husband Jerry; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Service: Private arrangements entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Both Fern and Melvin will be interred at Grand Army Cemetery of Summit Hill. Military honors will be bestowed for Melvin. Memorials in her name to: Heidelberg Union Church Memorial Fund or Bell Choir, 5187 Irvin Road, Slatington, PA, 18080. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Fern may be left by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
.