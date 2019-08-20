|
Ferne A. Steigerwalt
Ferne A. Steigerwalt, 88, of Wyomissing, formerly of Andreas, died Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019, in her home. She was the wife of the late Howard E. Steigerwalt Jr., who died Nov. 23, 2011.
Prior to retiring, she was employed for 31 years by the United States Post Office, Andreas, and various other locations, 11 of those years as the Postmaster at the Tuscarora Post Office.
Born in Andreas, she was a daughter of the late Wellace C. Fritz and Alice M. (Steigerwalt) Fritz Breiner.
Ferne was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Church of West Penn Township.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, crocheting, gardening, baking and making homemade jam. She loved sharing with her children and grandchildren the memories of growing up on the family farm. She was also fluent in Pa. Dutch and she was a trusted source for the family history.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua T. Steigerwalt; two brothers, Wellace W. and Fayne R. Fritz; a stepfather, Claude M. Breiner; and a stepsister, Helen Hillegass.
Surviving are a son, Todd H. Steigerwalt of Wyomissing; a daughter, Shirley F. Massengale of Havre De Grace, MD; a sister, Barbara, wife of Robert Kershner, of Lehighton; two granddaughters, Shannon, wife of Ryan Dunlap, and Jenna, wife of Jamie Turner; four great-grandchildren, Oliver and Kash Dunlap, and Liam and Layla Turner; nieces and nephews.
Service: A family memorial prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Virginia M. Heimer officiating. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. Luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Church of West Penn Township, 184 St. Peter's Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at
www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 20, 2019