1/
Filomena A. Hankey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Filomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Filomena A. Hankey
Mrs. Filomena Agnes "Filka" Hankey, 92, a lifelong resident of Coaldale, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Coaldale. She was the widow of Herbert C. Hankey, to whom she was married for 25 years at the time of his death on Dec. 6, 1987.
She worked as a floor lady at the former Phillip Van Huesen shirt factory in Coaldale until it closed.
Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Agnes (Vido) Blasko.
She was a member of the former SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Coaldale, where she was very active with the kitchen crew, helping with all the church festivals and events.
A good cook and baker, Filka took great pride in making ethnic dishes and was well-known for her rice pudding and homemade peanut butter Easter eggs. On Saturday nights, she loved watching polka shows on TV and every Sunday morning was tuned into Polka Joe Manjack's show on WMGH Radio.
She was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Surviving are her longtime caregiver, Geri King; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The last member of her immediate family, she was also predeceased by seven siblings, Frank Blasko, Stephen Blasko, John Blasko, Elizabeth Serina, Margaret Kapko, Rose Blasko and baby Agnes Blasko.
Service: Graveside service noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrangements by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015, or St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences can be offered at
www.zgfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
Sky-View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved