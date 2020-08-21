Mrs. Filomena A. HankeyMrs. Filomena Agnes "Filka" Hankey, 92, a lifelong resident of Coaldale, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Coaldale. She was the widow of Herbert C. Hankey, to whom she was married for 25 years at the time of his death on Dec. 6, 1987.She worked as a floor lady at the former Phillip Van Huesen shirt factory in Coaldale until it closed.Born in Coaldale, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Agnes (Vido) Blasko.She was a member of the former SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Coaldale, where she was very active with the kitchen crew, helping with all the church festivals and events.A good cook and baker, Filka took great pride in making ethnic dishes and was well-known for her rice pudding and homemade peanut butter Easter eggs. On Saturday nights, she loved watching polka shows on TV and every Sunday morning was tuned into Polka Joe Manjack's show on WMGH Radio.She was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.Surviving are her longtime caregiver, Geri King; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.The last member of her immediate family, she was also predeceased by seven siblings, Frank Blasko, Stephen Blasko, John Blasko, Elizabeth Serina, Margaret Kapko, Rose Blasko and baby Agnes Blasko.Service: Graveside service noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Arrangements by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015, or St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. Online condolences can be offered at