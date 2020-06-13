Florence C. Bubel
Florence C. Bubel, 89, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, while in the loving care of her family. She was the wife of the late John Bubel, who passed away on Feb. 9, 2011.
Born Saturday, May 2, 1931, in Brockton, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Pawk) Williams.
Surviving are a son, Charles Yuskauskas, and his wife, Deborah, of Nesquehoning; daughters, Diane Macchiano, and her husband, Dr. Anthony, of Nesquehoning, and Dr. Anita Yuskauskas, and her husband, Christopher Fink, of Lincoln University, PA; five grandchildren, Jarrod, Rebecca, Ben, Anthony, Jr. and Andrius; four great-grandchildren, Tony, Gabriella, Mia and Gianna.
Florence retired from Meridian Bank and was a former co-
owner of the White Swan in Tamaqua for 22 years.
She enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family at her home.
Florence was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church and also the ladies auxiliary. She will be remembered for her appearance and sense of style.
She was predeceased by brothers, Eugene and Bill Williams; sisters, Mary Zukovich, Laverne Huth and Beverly Trubilla; and former husband, Anthony C. Yuskauskas.
Service: She has been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Date and times for her service and a celebration of her life will be announced at a future time, when those who knew and cared about her can participate. At that time, her interment will be at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorial donations in Florence's name can be made to: St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015; or Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, N.Y. 10018.
Published in Times News on Jun. 13, 2020.