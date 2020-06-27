Florence C. Bubel
Florence C. Bubel, 89, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020, while in the loving care of her family.
Born on May 2, 1931, in Brockton, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Pawk) Williams.
Florence was predeceased by her husband, John Bubel; and her former husband, Anthony C. Yuskauskas; brothers, Eugene and Bill Williams; sisters, Mary Zukovich, Laverne Huth and Beverly Trubilla.
Surviving are a son, Charles Yuskauskas, and his wife, Deborah, of Nesquehoning; daughters, Diane Macchiano, and her husband, Dr. Anthony, of Nesquehoning, and Dr. Anita Yuskauskas, and her husband, Christopher Fink, of Lincoln University, PA; five grandchildren, Jarrod, Rebecca, Ben, Anthony, Jr. and Andrius; four great-grandchildren, Tony, Gabriella, Mia and Gianna. She was also cherished by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and acquaintances.
Florence retired from Meridian Bank and was a former co-owner of the White Swan in Tamaqua for 22 years.
She enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family at her home. Florence was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church and also the ladies auxiliary.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, on Wednesday. Friends may call on the morning of services from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
She will then be interred at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Memorial donations in Florence's name can be made to: St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015; or Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, N.Y. 10018.
Published in Times News on Jun. 27, 2020.