Florence F. Green
Mrs. Florence F. Green
Mrs. Florence F. (Smith) Green, 96, of Lehigh Avenue, Palmerton, died peacefully on Monday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2020, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township. She was the widow of Clare C. Green, who passed away in 1991.
She was a floor worker by the former Scotty's Fashions Company, Palmerton, for 50 years before retiring in 1995.
Born in Kunkletown, she was a daughter of the late Spener and Minnie (Huber) Smith.
She enjoyed reading, knitting, cross stitch and sewing.
Florence was a member of the I.L.G.W.U.
Surviving are a daughter, Brenda L., wife of Peter Bowman of Palmerton; two sons, Neil, and his wife, Bonnie, of Palmerton, and Barry, and his wife, Pat, of Port Orange, FL;
10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald Smith of Palmerton.
Service: Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Lehighton Cemetery, Fourth and Alum streets, Lehighton. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Soc., 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or St. Luke's Hospice, 777 Blakeslee Blvd. East, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at
www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
