Florence H. Bennage
Florence H. Bennage, 99, of Tamaqua, died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Irvin E. Bennage, who died Oct. 22, 1959.
Born in Frackville, Florence was a daughter of the late Samuel and Carolyn (Schaffer) Dam-pman.
A 1938 grad-uate of Tam-aqua High School, she started her working career at the former Wood Brothers Candy Company on Mauch Chunk Street, Tamaqua. Florence later worked in the cafeteria at the Tamaqua High School from where she retired.
She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, the Tamaqua American Legion Auxiliary, and a social member of both the American Hose Company and the East End Fire Company, both of Tamaqua.
Florence is survived by her children, Samuel Bennage of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Harriet Hoffman, and her husband Raymond, of Tamaqua, Karen Basiago, and her husband John, of Summit Hill, David Bennage, and his companion Gloria, of Drifton, and Carol Bennage, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Andrea McLaughlin, Stephanie Reyes, Tanya Hall, Susan Fannock, Stephen Hoffman, Christine Rex, John Basiago, Sharon Newton, Jason Bennage and Justin Bennage; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother, James Dampman, and his wife Florence, of Palm Harbor, FL; and several nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by daughter-in-law, Bernadette (Lehatto) Bennage, who was Sam's wife; brothers, Charles Dampman and Samuel Dampman; and sisters, Dorothy Hill, Grace Behr, and Nancy Couch.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct 25, 2019, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Phyllis Wolford officiating. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery will follow the services. Call 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and 10-11 a.m. on Friday. Memorials in Florence's name may be made to either the Tamaqua Fire Department, c/o Tamaqua Borough Offices, 320 E. Broad St. No. 2, Tamaqua, PA 18252; or Tamaqua American Legion, 206 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Oct. 23, 2019