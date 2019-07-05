Mrs. Florence Kozel

Mrs. Florence "Flo" Kozel, 89, of Lansford, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly. She was the wife of Edward S. "Chirp" Kozel.

They would have been married for 52 years on Aug. 6.

She was a seamstress at the former Pace Garment Factory, Lansford.

Born on June 17, 1930, in Locust Valley, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Colvenes) Dunsavage.

A devout Catholic, she was a member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, where she attended daily Mass for many years, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.

Flo loved cooking, baking and spending time at her summer cabin, especially in the garden. Her pride and joy was her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Eileen (Brudish) Fitzsimmons, and her husband, Jim, and two grandchildren, Jake and Haley Brudish, all of Annapolis, MD; and three brothers, Vince, and his wife, Helen, Peter and Tony.

One of 10 siblings, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Raymond and Thomas, and three sisters, Theresa, Irene and Mary; as well as a son Steven, who passed away in 1998.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com. Published in Times News on July 5, 2019