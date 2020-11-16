Florence Stabin

Florence Stabin, 91, of Jim Thorpe, and formerly of Jamaica Queens, NY, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem.

She was married to Jack V. Stabin, who died in 1993.

Growing up in the Flat-bush neighborhood of Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Hymen and Ida (Rothman) Freedman.

Florence was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush, which has seen the likes of Mae West, Barbara Streisand, Bobby Fischer and Neil Diamond come through as students

Florence began studying classical piano at age eight. She loved performing Beethoven, Chopin, and Rachmaninoff. She began teaching piano at 13 - a career that she maintained for the next 70 years, teaching hundreds of students throughout Brooklyn and Queens.

But her prized piano student was her granddaughter, Skyler, whom she began teaching at the age of 6 and who has evolved into an accomplished piano player in her own right.

Florence was an avid supporter of arts education, ensuring her son Victor attended art classes throughout his youth, which led to him becoming an artist and founder of The Stabin Museum. She was a voracious reader, passionate chess player, loved PBS' Masterpiece Theater, and playing Scrabble with her beloved Jim Thorpe ladies.

She is survived by her son, Victor Stabin and daughter-in-law Joan Morykin of Jim Thorpe; a son, Michael Clay of Queens, NY; and two granddaughters Skyler and Arielle.

Service: A musical celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Dimmick Memorial Library, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.

The family would also like to extend their appreciation to the front-line healthcare workers at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem for their exceptional care and compassion during Florence's final hours.

Private family services at a later date.

The David J. Stianche Funeral Home, 123 Center St., Jim Thorpe, has been entrusted with Florence's funeral arrangements.





