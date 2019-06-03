Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Florina F. Martin Obituary
Florina F. Martin
Florina F. Martin, 87, of Washington Street Tamaqua, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2019, as a guest of Heritage Hills Senior Living Center Weatherly.
Born in Tamaqua, she was a daughter of the late Emildo and Antoinetta (Tredicine) Falasca.
Survived by her daughter, Joann Confer of Wernersville; sons, Howard W. Martin II, and his wife Cathleen, of Easton, and John P. Martin, and his wife Susan, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Lauren, Jessica, Eric, and Amy; great-grandchildren, Tesha, Damion, Sean, Emily, Riley, William, Zachary and Haven; sisters, Anna Rohrbach of Washington D.C., Jean McLaughlin of Reading, Amelia Stack of Ballston Lake, NY.
She was predeceased by, her husband, Howard W. Martin, in 1989; sisters, Bessie Paslawsky, and Rose Hechinger; brothers, Joseph Falasca and Anthony Falasca.
A 1949 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she was a former telephone operator in Tamaqua. Florina retired from AAA of Tamaqua having worked as secretary for many years.
Florina was a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Church of Tamaqua, Tamaqua Senior Citizens and Rush/Ryan Senior Citizens.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII Catholic Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua. Friends may call on Saturday at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment St. Jerome Cemetery, Tamaqua. Memorials in Florina's name to the church. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Florina can be made by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on June 3, 2019
