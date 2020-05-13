|
Mrs. Floy A.
Rabenold
Mrs. Floy A. Rabenold, 84, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in her residence. She was the widow of Dale D. Rabenold, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015.
She was a millworker in the local garment factories and served as a homemaker/housewife attending to her families care.
Born in Lehighton on Saturday, Sept. 7, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Paul Stanley and Margaret (Billman) Edelman.
She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton.
In her spare time, she enjoyed painting and working with ceramics.
Surviving are two daughters, Lori A. Chattin of Lehighton and Christine M. Rabenold of Chicago, IL; two sons, Alan D. Rabenold, and his wife, Anna, of Cape Coral, FL, and Stephen M. Rabenold of Lehighton; two sisters, Marlene Hunsicker of Newport, N.C., and Lavonna Sadler of Nashville, TN; four grandchildren, Stephen, Michael, Allan Jr. and Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Devon and Adan; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton. Contributions in her name may be made to the , 132 S. Wyoming St. Hazleton, PA 18201. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 13, 2020